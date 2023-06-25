All the fun of a traditional village fete brings the crowds to a sunny north Shropshire village

The 100th Wistanswick Village fete. Bowling: Caitlyn Hopkins 10, Ava Sharratt, aged nine, Dixie Court 10 and Scott Crumpton

The Annual Village Fete in Wistanswick on Saturday was the 100th in its long history and a display of reports and posters going back to the 1920s proved a popular attraction.

Richard Wright, a resident of Wistanswick, said: "People come from far and wide, including Market Drayton and Telford, to the fete which is one of the few traditional village fetes left.

The 100th Wistanswick Village fete

"It went very well, it was a good afternoon and people seemed to really enjoy themselves in the sun. The Pimms and beer were very popular."

Mr Wright said a display of the village's fetes from the past since the 1920s proved a popular attraction. Village stalwart and local historian Robert Hardy compiled pictures and newspaper cuttings from over the years.

The 100th Wistanswick Village fete. James Danks with Tom Danks, aged six, and Oliver Danks, aged eight

The other attractions included a craft fair, horse and pony show, and a dog show.

Saturday's fete has a history stretching back to 1920 and all the money raised goes to support the community hall and other village projects.