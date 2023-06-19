Firefighters battle plant machinery blaze near Market Drayton as investigation under way

By Emma Walker Market DraytonPublished: Comments

An investigation is under way after firefighters were called to plant machinery on fire near Market Drayton.

Plant machinery on fire near Market Drayton. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue
Plant machinery on fire near Market Drayton. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue

Staffordshire Police has launched an investigation into the blaze after crews from over the border rushed to help.

Plant machinery was found alight including two excavators, one dumper truck and one roller, which were all severely damaged.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News