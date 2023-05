Fire crews have were called to the scene of the A41 crash

Emergency services were scrambled to the A41 between Hinstock and Standford Bridge shortly before 10am after receiving reports of a crash involving an HGV.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two crews from Hodnet and Market Drayton where they found the toppled lorry in the verge.

The fire service said nobody was trapped and the vehicle was made safe.