The caravan advertising the gypsy/traveller site

The site – in Market Drayton – will have five pitches, each with two caravans, one static caravan and one mobile home.

A similar planning application was withdrawn in 2020 due to highways concerns. But the application later returned and has now been approved without going before a planning committee.

Now a sign has gone up advertising the caravan site.

Talia Homes' new housing estate

The new sign showing a map of the planned site

The planning application states: “The proposed site is not intended to accommodate business use and is of adequate size to accommodate adequate facilities for the parking and manoeuvring of vehicles, and for children’s play. Mains water and electricity supplies can be provided at reasonable cost, and a package sewage treatment plant would be installed for foul drainage.”