Debbie Howlett has been a tireless fundraiser

Almost 16 years on from the worst day of her life, mother Debbie is still tirelessly organising charity events in their memory.

Debbie Howlett, from Market Drayton, has featured in the Shropshire Star a number of times over the years – raising thousands of pounds for local charities and people.

She holds a fundraiser every year at the town's Royal British Legion club, with entertainment, a raffle, a tombola and refreshments.

It's all in honour of her son Jay and husband Symon – who was a keen fundraiser himself.

Jay and Symon Howlett

On November 21, 2007, Debbie, her husband Symon, their nine-year-old son Thomas and five-year-old son Jay were on holiday in the coastal town of Tossa de Mar, near Girona.

Symon and Debbie had paused to take pictures of Jay and Thomas, but could only watch in horror as they were swept into the sea by a huge wave.

Heroically, Symon leapt into the sea to rescue his sons and managed to pull Thomas to safety before returning for Jay. But tragically, both were overcome by the waves.

Reports from the time said the pair were spotted clinging to a buoy by rescuers in a helicopter, but died before the team could reach them.

Tossa de Mar. Photo: Chris Sampson

Now, on what would have been Jay's 21st birthday, Debbie has raised enough money to have a Guide Dog named after him.

Thanks to a tremendous effort from the local community, Debbie has met her target of £2,500 for Guide Dogs UK and says she is "over the moon" with the result.

Debbie Howlett, centre right, with friends and supporters

Debbie said: "The charity evening went really well. We had a great turn out. Lots going on, raffle, drinks tombola, auction, Danny Drayton was doing a fab job DJ'ing, The Review [live band] were amazing and the food from The Stanton Arms, hog roast, was delicious. That was sponsored by CP Evans Transport.

"We raised a fantastic £1,700, but to have a guide puppy named after Jay, we needed £2,500.

"Once people knew I was short on the funds they rallied around to help me.

"Jamie Williams did the 10k and raised a fab £380, Sam Walton has alpacas that she shows to the public, with the funds she makes from this she gives to charity, and she donated £300. So very kind and generous. I also had people send me cash, as they hadn't been able to make the night but still wanted to help.

"So just two weeks after the evening, I had the full amount.

"I am over the moon. I can't thank everyone enough, it has been overwhelming how kind people are.

"I have been in touch with Guide Dogs For The Blind, they are setting up an account for me to pay the money over and get things started to get the puppy in Jay's memory, marking what should have been his 21st birthday."

Debbie set up a bereavement support group in 2015 – Just About You Support – to offer comfort to anyone who is struggling with the loss of a loved one.