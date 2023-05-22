Alleged drug driver in Shropshire also had 'no insurance' say police as they seize vehicle

Police say the driver was stopped by the Shropshire Operational Policing Unit at Tern Hill and also found to not have insurance.
A spokesman for Shropshire Operational Policing unit tweeted: "Team B at Tern Hill, Shropshire.
"This driver was stopped driving, tested positive for cannabis and no insurance. Vehicle seized, driver arrested."
Team B at Tern Hill, Shropshire. this driver was stopped driving, tested positive for cannabis & no insurance. Vehicle seized, driver arrested. @CCPippaMills @WMerciaRoads #fatal4 OR21 pic.twitter.com/Dhr8Zrui41— OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) May 21, 2023