Alleged drug driver in Shropshire also had 'no insurance' say police as they seize vehicle

A driver was arrested and a vehicle was seized after they failed a roadside drugs test.

Picture: OPU Shropshire

Police say the driver was stopped by the Shropshire Operational Policing Unit at Tern Hill and also found to not have insurance.

A spokesman for Shropshire Operational Policing unit tweeted: "Team B at Tern Hill, Shropshire.

"This driver was stopped driving, tested positive for cannabis and no insurance. Vehicle seized, driver arrested."

