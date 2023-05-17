Smoke alarm saves property owner's life after major flat fire in Market Drayton

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire on Red Barn Road in Market Drayton at 1.22am this morning.

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Upon arriving at the scene, crews from Market Drayton Fire Station say they were met with smoke and flames issuing from the ground floor.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were sent in to the burning property to extinguish the fire and search for any casualties.

A further four firefighters were then sent in to search the first and second floors for anyone still within the property and to check for any fire spread.

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Thankfully, firefighters said the occupant of the ground floor flat managed to escape the blaze after he was woken up by his working smoke alarm.

And all occupants of the flats were accounted for, with no one trapped.

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

It was later revealed by a fire investigation officer that the cause of the fire had been due to unattended cooking.

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

A spokesperson from Market Drayton Fire Station said: "This is the second house fire in a couple of weeks in Market Drayton where people’s lives have been saved by having working smoke alarms.

"We recommend you should have at least one working smoke alarm per floor of your property. Please ensure that you test your alarms regularly to ensure they are working.

"Officers from West Mercia Police also attend the scene due to the initial calls stating that persons were believed to be trapped inside the property.

"We wish the occupier a speedy recovery from their ordeal and hope that the flat is soon habitable again."

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

The man occupying the ground floor flat was given a check up by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service due to having inhaled smoke. He was discharged at the scene.

Fire crews remained at the scene for several hours damping down, turning over, checking for any hidden fire spread and carrying out salvage work.

Firefighters say the ground floor flat had suffered extensive damage from fire, heat and smoke.