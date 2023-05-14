Market Drayton drink driver jailed as police urge public to provide more information

Police in Market Drayton have not released the name of the offender or other details but say that she was a repeat offender and have used the news as a way of appealing for people to report other instances.

PC Iain McIntosh, of the policing team in Market Drayton, said: "A repeat drink driver from Market Drayton has been jailed by Cannock Magistrates Court on May 4 2023, having been caught driving along the A50 near Uttoxeter, Staffordshire when she provided a breath sample of 101 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath."

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

"She has been jailed for 12 weeks and banned from driving for nearly 4 years," said PC McIntosh.

He asked people who know of regular drink or drug drivers to provide report to West Mercia Police or the Crimestoppers organisation.

He said reports can be made to the police by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency - if you are witnessing or aware of an intoxicated person driving or attempting to drive.