Formality gives way to festivities as coronation celebrations continue for a second day in Shropshire

Queen Street, renamed King Street for the day, was filled with revellers for the celebration

Fetes, street celebrations, tea parties and lunches filled parks, tables and town halls as the festivities to mark King Charles III‘s crowning continued for a second day.

Following a sodden Saturday, revellers in towns across Shropshire were relieved to see the sun come out on Sunday as formality gave way to the festivities.

In Tibberton, near Newport, tents filled the local playing fields, as organisers packed the park with children's activities, entertainment and stalls.

The Dunphy/Brown family, from Tibberton, enjoyed the sun

Rupert Anderson, 6, said his favourite part of the coronation was 'the cake'

With dancing by local group Urban Out Steppers and music by Newport cover band, Bang Out of Order, the little community partied well into the evening.

Kept supplied with drinks and grill provided by local pub The Sutherland Arms, many locals left their car at home and opted for a couple of cold ones in the welcoming May heat.

Karl Hamner from The Sutherland Arms in Tibberton kept the village's revellers well topped up

One reveller, Michael James from Newport, said the day was "a nice excuse for a pint after the pomp."

One young celebrator, six-year-old Rupert Anderson from Tibberton, might not remember the ceremony in a few year's time, but was more than happy to share his favourite coronation memory - the cake.

Rupert Anderson, 6, said his favourite part of the coronation was 'the cake'

Monica Fawcett helps sell the cakes at Tibberton's coronation celebration

In Donnington, staff at Green Fields Farm Shop said they were inundated with traditional finger food requests.

Staff member, Olivia Walker, said: "Coronation Quiche has been absolutely flying off the shelves, people have loved them.

"Every is really in the coronation spirit and sticking with the traditions, Coronation chicken, scones and cakes. We couldn't make enough cakes, very much in the celebratory mood!"

Thomas Nock with the Coronation Quiche - which staff at Green Fields say has been 'flying off the shelves'

Over in Market Drayton, a street party filled one of the town centre streets, Queen Street - aptly renamed King Street for the day.

The Town Council organised the celebration, providing cakes, refreshments and entertainment free of charge.

Mayor Mark Whittle said the day was filled with joy and jubilation.

Mayor Whittle said: "We've done everything you could probably think of here today, we had the 10K, planted a tree, unveiled a plaque and then the street party.

"The town has been absolutely packed all day. It's been wonderful, a typical party day full of celebration. Everyone had a great time, and I loved every second of the day."

Kate Harvey and Sue Thomas celebrate in Market Drayton

Tracey Griffiths and Jack Pardy, 7 celebrate in Market Drayton on Queen Street - aptly renamed King Street for the day

Music was provided by local record store, Queen's Street Records, which opened specially for the big celebration.

Owner, Steve Ball said it was a day straight out of history: "It was exactly what you would imagine, rows of tables and people from all walks of life, different ages just getting on and having a good time.

"It definitely felt like something from the history books. It's the first time my generation, and a lot of generations will have seen the coronation of the monarch, it's a big deal.