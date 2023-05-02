Smoke alarm warning after Shropshire firefighters race to tackle early hours kitchen blaze

Firefighters rushed to tackle the blaze in Market Drayton. Photo: SFRS Market Drayton

Fire crews were scrambled to tackle a kitchen fire in north Shropshire in the early hours of Tuesday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received the report of a fire in a home in Market Drayton just before 1am.

Two crews were dispatched from Hodnet and Market Drayton stations to the property on Elm Drive.

Fortunately, the properties sleeping occupants were alerted to the blaze by their smoke alarm and there were no casualties.

Crews used breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to tackle the fire, which affected the kitchen units and a door frame. The fire was fortunately confined to the kitchen.

Wem Fire Station shared the incident on their social media channels, with a spokesperson stressing the importance of checking alarms.

They said: "Smoke alarms woke and raised the alarm to the occupiers in the early hours of this morning due to a fire in their kitchen.

"Please ensure you have at least one working smoke alarm per floor and test them weekly."

Just under an hour after receiving the call, fire crews issued the stop message which indicates the blaze was under control.