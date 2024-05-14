Shropshire Star
Firefighters called to kitchen fire caused by mobile phone charger

Firefighters rushed to reports of a kitchen fire in Market Drayton to find that it had been caused by a mobile phone charger in a hob area.

By David Tooley
Published
Last updated

Two fire appliances were scrambled from Hodnet and Market Drayton with an operations officer to Double Gates, Market Drayton, at 2.04pm on Tuesday.

When they arrived they found that it was a small fire involving a phone charger on a hob area.

The fire was out on arrival of the crew, and needed them to perform an inspection only.

The stop message was received at 2.21pm

