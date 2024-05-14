Firefighters called to kitchen fire caused by mobile phone charger

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two fire appliances were scrambled from Hodnet and Market Drayton with an operations officer to Double Gates, Market Drayton, at 2.04pm on Tuesday.

When they arrived they found that it was a small fire involving a phone charger on a hob area.

The fire was out on arrival of the crew, and needed them to perform an inspection only.

The stop message was received at 2.21pm