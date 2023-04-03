Police incident closes road near Market Drayton's Muller factory

West Mercia Police put out the message after announcing that there was a police incident on Twitter at the Muller island on the A53 in Market Drayton, near the town's Muller factory.
A spokesman for West Mercia Police wrote on Twitter: "Police incident at A53 Mullers Roundabout in Market Drayton in Shropshire.
"Please avoid the area."
West Mercia Police have been contacted for further information.
Police incident A53 Mullers Roundabout Market Drayton, Shropshire. Please avoid the area— West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre (@WestMerciaOCC) April 3, 2023