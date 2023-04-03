Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police incident closes road near Market Drayton's Muller factory

By James VukmirovicMarket DraytonPublished: Last Updated:

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area around a busy section of road in Market Drayton.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area around Mullers Roundabout in Market Drayton. Photo: Google Street Map
Motorists were advised to avoid the area around Mullers Roundabout in Market Drayton. Photo: Google Street Map

West Mercia Police put out the message after announcing that there was a police incident on Twitter at the Muller island on the A53 in Market Drayton, near the town's Muller factory.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police wrote on Twitter: "Police incident at A53 Mullers Roundabout in Market Drayton in Shropshire.

"Please avoid the area."

West Mercia Police have been contacted for further information.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Transport
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News