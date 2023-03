Fire crews were called to the scene of a one-car crash at Market Drayton

Emergency services were called at 4.12pm after receiving reports of a one-car crash in Newtown, Market Drayton.

After initially receiving reports of 'persons trapped', a spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said that nobody was found to be trapped and there were no injuries.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet and Market Drayton, and were joined at the scene by a crew from Wellington on a rescue tender.