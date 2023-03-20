Mother's Day celebrations at picturesque county venue

Enjoying the Mothers Day Afternoon Tea event at Dorothy Clive Garden in Market Drayton were Margaret Williams and daughters Sue Garside and Cath Williams.

Four members of staff were on duty at the Dorothy Clive Gardens in Willowbridge near Market Drayton, helped by two volunteers from the charity, as 35 people, from Shropshire and Staffordshire, sat down to enjoy the feast on offer.

It included sandwiches and wraps, sausage rolls, sun-dried tomatoes and feta tart, home-made scones with jam and cream, key lime cheesecake, a bakewell slice and tiffin.

These were served on tables set with flowers and on vintage china and three-tiered plates.

There was also tea and coffee on offer and Prosecco and beer available to purchase as the diners tucked into the food.

Annie Hall, the tea room manager, said: "It was really brilliant.

"Everyone enjoyed the afternoon tea and went home full."

Meg Turner, wedding and events co-ordinator, said: "After taking tea the visitors were able to buy gifts and enjoy a stroll along the Daffodil Walk.

"Each mother also got to take home a flower bouquet.

"We have been staging the Mother's Day Afternoon Teas for several years now and they are always very popular.