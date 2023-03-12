Woman faces ban after being found four times drink drive limit after Market Drayton crash

West Mercia Police attended a road crash in Market Drayton on Saturday

West Mercia Police said patrol officers and response teams attended a road traffic collision on the A41 between Whitchurch and Tern Hill on Saturday night.

A female driver was arrested after providing a positive breath test, which found her to be nearly four times the drink drive limit.

Reporting the incident on its Facebook page, a spokesperson for the Safer Neighbourhood Teams at West Mercia Police said: "Luckily there were no injuries.

"The driver remains in custody where they will be charged to court and will likely be banned from driving for at least 12 months.

"If you are going out and plan on drinking please make sure there is a designated driver or book a taxi.