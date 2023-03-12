Notification Settings

Woman faces ban after being found four times drink drive limit after Market Drayton crash

By Richard Williams
Published: Last Updated:

A woman faces being banned from the road for a year after she provided a positive breath test showing her to be four times the drink-drive limit following a crash in Market Drayton.

West Mercia Police attended a road crash in Market Drayton on Saturday
West Mercia Police said patrol officers and response teams attended a road traffic collision on the A41 between Whitchurch and Tern Hill on Saturday night.

A female driver was arrested after providing a positive breath test, which found her to be nearly four times the drink drive limit.

Reporting the incident on its Facebook page, a spokesperson for the Safer Neighbourhood Teams at West Mercia Police said: "Luckily there were no injuries.

"The driver remains in custody where they will be charged to court and will likely be banned from driving for at least 12 months.

"If you are going out and plan on drinking please make sure there is a designated driver or book a taxi.

"It's much better to arrive home safely than ending up in an Ambulance, Police Car or worse. Drink Driving costs lives."

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

