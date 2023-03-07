Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birthday celebrations as Elsie reaches 100

By Sue SmithMarket DraytonPublished:

Champagne corks popped and there were balloons and cake as the Mayor of Market Drayton Mark Whittle delivered flowers to Elsie "Ellie" Sutton to celebrate her 100th birthday.

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06/03/2023 - Mrs Ellie Sutton celebrates her 100th Birthday at Corbett Court Sheltered Accommodation with Mayor of Market Drayton Mark Whittle..
NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06/03/2023 - Mrs Ellie Sutton celebrates her 100th Birthday at Corbett Court Sheltered Accommodation with Mayor of Market Drayton Mark Whittle..

Among the many cards marking her special day was one signed by King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

There was lots of merriment as neighbours, friends and family gathered for the celebrations.

Ellie, as she is known to her family and friends, said that she believed the secret to a long and happy life was "lying about your age so that the brain thinks you are younger".

"This makes me feel about 70," she said.

Ellie also admits to "enjoying a glass of sherry every night and chocolate".

Still living independently, she remembers the early days when she ran a market stall in Sandbach and later an oatcake shop in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

She married Leslie Sutton, an engineer who during the war worked in a factory making parts for Spitfires, on March 6, 1942 in Porthill, Staffordshire.

They had met while out walking.

The couple went on to have two daughters, Christine and Jennifer, who were both born on December 9 but five years apart.

Their extended family now includes six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren are expected to arrive shortly.

Ellie used to arrange flowers in the Roman Catholic Church she attended and was keen on knitting, crochet and baking, often making wedding and party cakes for family and friends.

On retirement the couple moved to Torbay in Devon.

Sadly, Leslie died eight years ago when he was 95-years-old and Ellie relocated to Market Drayton four years ago when she was 96.

She thanked the mayor for the flowers and proudly showed him the many cards she had received before inviting him to join in the celebrations.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News

By Sue Smith

Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Comments are unavailable until Tuesday, 7th March at 2pm due to maintenance.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News