Youngsters enjoy Half Term activities put on by staff at The Zone in Market Drayton

Market Drayton Fire Service are providing half term activities at The Zone in Market Drayton. Here, Firefighter Barry Plant is teaching children how to use a throw line as well as trying on Fire Helmets. In Picture: April

The holiday club at The Zone in Market Drayton has been running this Half Term week, with activities ranging from football to films, arts and crafts – and a special visit from the fire service.

Funded by Market Drayton Town Council, the sessions aimed to support and engage young people within their local community while helping them to stay active during the school break.

Lisa Jackson, who runs the 4 All Foundation at The Zone said: "We have had a really fun two days here at our 4 All Foundation Market Drayton Hub.

"On Monday Market Drayton Town F.C. manager Adam Shillcock and coach Sam Cartwright came down with two of their players Tom Meesham and Callum Jackson.

"The children had a fun active morning; Sam did a great skills session with the children and then the staff and players did a Q&A with the children which involved some very thoughtful questions.

"We are extremely grateful to Market Drayton Town Football Club for coming to our Holiday Club.

"We are very passionate at 4 All Foundation to have these links within our community and having the Football Club come down and engage with our children has been fabulous."

On Tuesday, children received a visit from Barry Plant from Market Drayton Fire Service.

Barry spoke to the children about water safety and also fire safety in the home. The children had an opportunity to try out water life saving ropes and also try on fire helmets.

On both of the days, the children also made sun catchers, watched movies, took part in a colouring competition, played handball and had pancakes for Shrove Tuesday.

Adam Shillcock, Market Drayton Town FC manager said: "We are just delighted to support in the community with our younger generation of supporters.

"A clear vision objective of mine is how do we engage more and give back more to this community.

"It was great to share some experiences and thoughts with the children as well as some competitive football being played.