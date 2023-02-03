Mother and father set to take on Market Drayton 10K in daughter Charlotte Hope's memory

Helen and Neil Hope will be joined by friends and family in taking on the Market Drayton 10K in their daughter's memory.

Helen Hope, 55, from Shawbury, will be taking part in the Market Drayton 10K on Sunday, May 7.

The run will be taking place just over a year since Mrs Hope suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A53.

Tragically her daughter Charlotte, 19, died in the crash – for which another man, Ashley Kosciekowski, was sentenced to six years and eight months in jail after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

Since her daughter's death Mrs Hope, and her husband, Wing Commander Neil Hope, 58, have led fundraising for a legacy to Charlotte – so far raising £36,5000.

Charlotte Hope at the Restart charity in Kenya where she had previously volunteered.

The money is being used over a five-year period at the Kenyan charity Restart, where Charlotte had volunteered, to put children through university.

Mrs Hope, who still faces another operation, was unable to walk after the crash, and has gone through a painstaking recovery to get to the point where she can even consider getting back to running.

Prior to the crash she had been a regular runner, completing the Great North Run on a number of occasions.

She will be joined for the Market Drayton 10k by her husband, members of their family, Charlotte's friends, and the Shawbury Joggers, all raising money for Restart.

Helen and Neil Hope

Writing about the upcoming run on her Just Giving page, she said: "Before April and the tragic events which took Charlotte from us, I could often be found taking part in some kind of weird or wonderful event such as running (mainly) the length of Hadrian's Wall or completing a random triathlon.

"I loved doing these events, and whilst not the fastest I would always finish!

"The serious injuries I sustained in the crash meant that for a considerable time I could barely walk and then had to rely on crutches to get around.

"My physical events seemed a long way off, and that is if they would ever be possible. Through hard work, determination and sheer stubbornness I have progressed slowly but surely, and I am gradually improving my fitness levels.

"In order to raise money for Restart, the centre in Gilgil which meant so much to Charlotte I am planning on completing the Market Drayton 10k in May. This, whilst not the end of my recovery, will mark a huge milestone in my progress."

Wg Cdr Hope paid tribute to his wife's courage in the face of their loss, and her own recovery from injury, describing her as "an amazing lady".

He said: "She is so determined. She just wants to get back and start doing it. Her physical recovery, compared to the injuries she had, is incredible."

Wg Cdr Hope said they had been overwhelmed by the support for the fundraising in Charlotte's memory – for a cause that meant so much to his daughter.

He said: "Charlotte would be amazed and without a doubt she would have been proud because it is what she wanted to do. It is what her life was going to become and we are trying to do as much as we can to continue what she was doing and what she intended to do."