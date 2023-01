The collision happened at Kenstone, Hodnet, at around 7.05am.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 7.05am on Tuesday, January 31, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Market Drayton involving two vehicles.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Hodnet. Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police."