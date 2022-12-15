Notification Settings

Hundreds attend Christmas celebrations at town library

By Sue Austin

A Shropshire Council library has notched up another successful celebration – welcoming hundreds of people through its doors for some festive entertainment.

Councillor Rob Gittins with the pony
Councillor Rob Gittins with the pony

Father Christmas took time out from his busy schedule to talk to children at Market Drayton Library as hundreds of people enjoyed the annual celebration in the branch.

Children from 11 primary schools were also represented throughout the day as the winner of the schools’ Christmas tree competition was announced by Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture and digital.

The schools taking part in the competition to decorate a miniature tree for the library were: Market Drayton Junior School, Market Drayton Infant School, Longlands Primary School, Adderley C of E Primary, Moreton Say Primary, Cheswardine Primary School, Hodnet Primary School, Hinstock Primary School, Norton in Hales Primary School, Stoke on Tern Primary School and Buntingsdale Primary School.

Longlands was voted overall winner with Norton in Hales Primary School in second place and Buntingsdale Primary School in third.

Councillor Rob Gittins said:“It was a treat to be able to go along and support the library team on the day and brilliant to see so many people enjoying the activities.

“Events such as this and the Halloween party which drew hundreds more people through the doors are an excellent way of showing just what our libraries have to offer. The library team excelled themselves with Father Christmas and Twinkle the pony paying visits, as well as Christmas crafts and a wonderful friendly atmosphere.

“The schools’ Christmas tree competition was excellent. The 11 trees were wonderfully decorated and scattered throughout the library, they really added to the Christmas spirit.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

