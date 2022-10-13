Motorcyclist lying injured in road helped by passers-by before being airlifted to hospital

Police and fire crews on the scene. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

The motorcyclist had been involved in a crash with a car on Maer Lane, Market Drayton, at 5.20pm on Wednesday.

"The adult female rider of the motorbike was found to be laying in the middle of the road, and was being cared for by members of the public," said a spokesman for Market Drayton Fire Station.

"Firefighters who are trained in trauma care, worked with two members of the public who were medically trained, to assess and stabilise the casualty.

"The crew also set up a temporary shelter utilising a salvage sheet to protect the casualty from the rain."

An air ambulance at RAF Cosford, carrying a doctor and an advanced critical care paramedic flew to the scene.

The air ambulance, HeliMed03, landed nearby on the field at Palethorpes, a commercial property.

Fire crews closed the road. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: "Once the doctor and paramedic had received a handover about the casualty, they began to carry out a full trauma survey of the casualty.

"Once the survey had been carried out, it was established that the casualty had possibly sustained injuries to her pelvis with the risk of internal bleeding."

A decision was made that due to the potential for serious injury, the casualty would require flying to the regional trauma centre at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

The doctor and paramedic provided the casualty with intravenous pain relief, and applied a pelvic binder, prior to working closely with firefighters to carefully place the casualty onto a scoop stretcher.

Once on the scoop the casualty was carried by firefighters and Paramedics to the waiting air ambulance, before being flown to hospital.

The Market Drayton fire service crew closing the road to provide a safe area for the casualty, members of the public and for the emergency services to work in.

As there were no persons trapped, the rescue pump from Hodnet and the rescue tender and support pump from Wellington were stood down.

The fire service spokesman added: "We wish them all the best for a full and speedy recovery from their injuries.

"The car driver was not physically injured but was suffering from shock, they did not require medical attention at the scene.

"We would like to thank all those members of the public who stopped to provide help, prior to the emergency services arriving at the scene."

Officers from West Mercia Police attended the scene.