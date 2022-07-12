Notification Settings

Road closure for bridge repair work

By Dominic RobertsonMarket DraytonPublished:

Repair work will close a bridge for up to five days according to a council.

Repair work to the bridge will lead to five days of daytime closures

The Lostford No. 2 Bridge, on the unclassified road from Drayton Field to the Lostford Junction of the A53 near Tern Hill, will be closed between 9.30am and 4pm from Monday, July 25.

Shropshire Council said that the work will involve taking down and rebuilding the upstream parapet, and it expected to last for five days.

A spokesman for the authority said: "Unfortunately, in order to carry out the proposed work safely, it will be necessary to close the bridge to vehicular traffic. When the bridge is closed, traffic will be diverted via local roads by a signed diversion route.

"Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the proposed work.

"The work will be carried out by the council’s term maintenance contractor Kier, with supervision being provided by WSP on behalf of Shropshire Council."

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for physical infrastructure, said: “We always try to limit disruption caused by roadworks, but inevitably there will be some disruption during this work, for which we apologise in advance.”

