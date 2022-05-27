Man arrested after Market Drayton robberies

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 22/08/2019 - Lorry has shed its load near Stafford Park 13 (Telford) on A464. Scrap metal....

It follows an armed robbery at a shop in Church Street, Hodnet yesterday at around 10,25am where the raider escaped empty handed. A similar incident shortly after at the Adastra Services Shop on the A41 at Tern Hill saw a a money, cigarettes and alcohol taken

A 40-year-old from Market Drayton has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody.

Anyone who may have witnessed, or captured on dash cam, either incident is asked to please get in touch.