Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man arrested after Market Drayton robberies

By Paul JenkinsMarket DraytonPublished:

Officers investigating two armed robberies near Market Drayton have arrested a man.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 22/08/2019 - Lorry has shed its load near Stafford Park 13 (Telford) on A464. Scrap metal....
LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 22/08/2019 - Lorry has shed its load near Stafford Park 13 (Telford) on A464. Scrap metal....

It follows an armed robbery at a shop in Church Street, Hodnet yesterday at around 10,25am where the raider escaped empty handed. A similar incident shortly after at the Adastra Services Shop on the A41 at Tern Hill saw a a money, cigarettes and alcohol taken

A 40-year-old from Market Drayton has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody.

Anyone who may have witnessed, or captured on dash cam, either incident is asked to please get in touch.

They can call 101 or visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting incident 147 of 26 May.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News