Bomb disposal experts called to Hinstock as suspected explosive is found

By Megan HoweMarket DraytonPublished: Last Updated:

A junction in North Shropshire has been cordoned off as police officers deal with a suspected explosive.

West Mercia Police has confirmed that bomb disposal experts – Explosive Ordnance Disposal – have been dispatched to Fourways Junction, in Hinstock, off the A41.

A 100m cordon has been put in place and police have asked people to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

They said: "Officers are in attendance at Fourways Junction in Hinstock, Shropshire dealing with a suspect explosive.

"Bomb disposal experts from Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been informed and will arrive at the site shortly.

"A 100m cordon has been put in place around the junction on Narrow Lane in Hatton and people are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes."

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

