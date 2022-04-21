Bomb disposal experts called to Hinstock as suspected explosive is found

West Mercia Police has confirmed that bomb disposal experts – Explosive Ordnance Disposal – have been dispatched to Fourways Junction, in Hinstock, off the A41.

A 100m cordon has been put in place and police have asked people to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

They said: "Officers are in attendance at Fourways Junction in Hinstock, Shropshire dealing with a suspect explosive.

"Bomb disposal experts from Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been informed and will arrive at the site shortly.