Bomb disposal experts called to Hinstock as suspected explosive is found

They said: "Officers are in attendance at Fourways Junction in Hinstock, Shropshire dealing with a suspect explosive.
"Bomb disposal experts from Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been informed and will arrive at the site shortly.
"A 100m cordon has been put in place around the junction on Narrow Lane in Hatton and people are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes."