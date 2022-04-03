Notification Settings

Three hurt as car rolls and ends up in a ditch

By Sue AustinMarket DraytonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Three people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Market Drayton.

The crash happened just after 10pm on Saturday on the A53 at Blore Heath when a car rolled and ended up on its roof in a roadside ditch.

Passers-by stopped to help before the arrival of the emergency services.

Firefighters from Market Drayton and across the Staffordshire border were able to give advanced trauma car to the casualties, three men, whilst awaiting the arrival of the ambulance service.

They said the vehicle has sustained significant damage.

West Midlands Ambulance service paramedics and a MERIT doctor stabilised the three and they were take to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

The A53 was closed in both directions between Red Bull and Loggerheads, whilst the incident was dealt with.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

