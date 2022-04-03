Three hurt as car rolls and ends up in a ditch

The crash happened just after 10pm on Saturday on the A53 at Blore Heath when a car rolled and ended up on its roof in a roadside ditch.

Passers-by stopped to help before the arrival of the emergency services.

Firefighters from Market Drayton and across the Staffordshire border were able to give advanced trauma car to the casualties, three men, whilst awaiting the arrival of the ambulance service.

They said the vehicle has sustained significant damage.

West Midlands Ambulance service paramedics and a MERIT doctor stabilised the three and they were take to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for further assessment and treatment.