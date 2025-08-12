Hundreds of properties in north Shropshire village left without power
Hundreds of homes and businesses in a north Shropshire village have experienced a power cut.
By Luke Powell
At 3.50pm, National Grid said 299 properties in Hinstock were without power.
The outage was described as a 'high voltage' incident, that National Grid states tends to be larger and affect more properties.
The power cut was first reported to the company at around 3.08pm.
National Grid estimated that the problem would be resolved by 4.30pm.
