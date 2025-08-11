Fire ravaged countryside in Shropshire village captured in smokey photos following blaze

At 1.19pm last Saturday (August 9), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received reports of a fire in the open on Hollins Lane near Tilstock.

Firefighters arrived to a fire involving approximately 100 metres of hedgerow, a number of hollow trees, grass and undergrowth. A Market Drayton Fire Station spokesperson said the fire was spreading "rapidly" due to wind.

A firefighter tackling the blaze. Pic: Market Drayton Fire Station

Fire crews, including the incident support unit from Market Drayton, were mobilised from Hodnet, Wem and Whitchurch to the scene. The blaze is said to have been caused by the spread from a bonfire.

Firefighters used hose reel jets to prevent any further spread, extinguish and dampen down the fire.

Damage to hedgerows. Pic: Market Drayton Fire Station

The fire service said around 100 metres of hedgerow was destroyed and severely damaged by the fire. Two hollow trees and a large area of grass and undergrowth were also damaged.

A post by Market Drayton Fire Station revealed the extent of damage and pictured firefighters tackling the blaze.

The incident support unit from Market Drayton attended the scene. Pic: Market Drayton Fire Station

A spokesperson said: "On the arrival of the incident support unit (ISU) at the incident, the crew were tasked with stopping the fire spreading into an area of trees and undergrowth. The high pressure fire fogging system was utilised for this task.

"On the arrival of the rescue pumps from Hodnet and Wem, the number of high pressure hose reels in use was increased to four, with additional water being ferried from nearby fire hydrants.

Approximately 100 metres of hedgerow was damaged. Pic: Market Drayton Fire Station

"All the crews worked hard to prevent any further fire spread, to extinguish and damp down the fire which included several deep-seated hot spots.

"At the end of the incident, an area of approximately 100 meters of hedgerow had been destroyed or severely damaged by fire, two hollow trees, and a large area of grass and undergrowth had been damaged by fire.

Fire crews at the scene. Pic: Market Drayton Fire Station

"The fire was brought under control approximately 90 minutes after crews first arrived on scene, and remained on scene for a further 90 minutes damping down and checking for any hidden fire spread with a thermal imaging camera. The cause of the incident was accidental and was of a result of a bonfire spreading to the hedgerow.

"We are pleased to report that there were no casualties at this incident."