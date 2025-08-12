Five fire engines and the road ambulance were also sent out to Phoenix Bank, Market Drayton yesterday evening (August 11) after the crash.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At 6.06pm on Monday, August 11, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place.

“This incident was a road traffic collision which involved one vehicle which came to rest on its side.

“Crews used small gear and the Holmatro equipment to extricate one casualty from the vehicle.

“The casualty has now been left in the care of ambulance crews.”

Fire engines were sent to the scene from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.