Susan hopes her art exhibition will help inspire others

Susan Treweek, ahead of her upcoming exhibition which features her art and jewellery.

Susan, aged 72, lives near Market Drayton, has just launched a month-long exhibition in the town which includes 32 items of a varied collection that she has built up especially for the occasion.

"I always used to dabble in crafts and paints and after I retired I found myself with a little more time - including in lockdown," said Susan, whose exhibition and sale of her contemporary art and jewellery will run at the Festival Drayton Centre, in Market Drayton, until Saturday, March 12.

Susan spent yesterday (Monday) placing her polymer clay jewellery, and art in a wide variety of mediums on display.

"I hope that people will come along, join the Market Drayton Art Club, and explore their own creativity," she said.

"In lockdown it became a focus for me and it is good for the soul," she said. "It can be a therapy situation - you find that using one part of the brain to concentrate on art blocks out everything else, including all the bad news."

He art will be on sale from £20 upwards, because she wants to make it affordable and accessible to everyone.

Susan said: "I didn't go into art or the exhibition to sell stuff. I do get attached to the art I create but there's nothing there that I wouldn't get rid of.

"They are about capturing a moment in time and the moments have gone, so I can make room for some more. Hopefully the art will help others to capture a feeling or a moment."