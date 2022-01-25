Prison inmates help to redecorate Market Drayton's Royal British Legion

The Market Drayton Royal British Legion have had one of their main rooms redecorated with the help of prisoners from Stoke Heath. In Picture L>R: Martin Steadman (HMP/YIO Stoke Heath), Clive Phillips (Legion Branch Member) and Kirsty Shingler (Paint 360 - who donated the repurposed paint for the project)

The club enlisted the help of inmates and staff from HMP Stoke Heath to paint and redecorate the premises, after having paint donated by local business Paint 360.

Club chairman Roy Blase said the redecorating was a real positive contribution to the club and to the community of Market Drayton.

He also thanked the whole town for its support as the club got back up and running again after it established a new committee.

"As chairman I would like to say a huge thank you to the community of Market Drayton for their generosity of the last few months," he said.

"In unprecedented times the people and businesses of Market Drayton and surrounding areas have pulled together to support the club and keep it open - even more than that we have seen the club thrive in the last couple of months.

"We really want this to continue and make the club the hub of the community. With the vast number of events that we have lined up for 2022 including now having Sky Sports, family nights and live music we are confident that the club will continue to grow and progress.

The Market Drayton Royal British Legion members with Martin Steadman, from HMP Stoke Heath, and Kirsty Shingler, from Paint 360

"The club is open to all of the people of Market Drayton so pop in and say hello and you will be ensured a warm welcome from the family friendly committee.

"A fabulous example of generosity and working with the community was the work of a group of staff and inmates of HMP & YOI Stoke Heath who came together led by committee member and officer Mr Clive Phillips to paint and decorate virtually the whole of the club and in doing so made a great job."

The project was brought together by the club committee and prison governor John Huntington, staff and inmates.

Mr Blase said it was great to see everyone supporting Market Drayton during these "challenging times".

He added: "It was great to see the inmates and staff from Stoke Heath working really hard to make a positive contribution to the club and do an outstanding job.

"Many thanks also to Paint 360 for their donation of the paint which was very gratefully received. Many people who have been into the club have mentioned how much better it looks so that is testament to all of your hard work."

Recently, the club's Christmas charity auction raised more than £1,600 for Hope House and Woodcroft charities after businesses in Market Drayton donated many prizes.