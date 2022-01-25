Defibrillator installed at Market Drayton club after birthday donations

The Market Drayton Royal British Legion have had a defibrillator installed with help from member Chris Brown. In Picture L>R: Chris Brown, Roy Blase, Paul McCann, Anthony Tonkinson and Paul Champ

Chris Brown, a committee member, managed to raise the funds for the device during his birthday last year by asking guests to contribute towards the cost of a defibrillator.

He said he is glad the community will now have the life-saving machine when they need it.

"I would like to announce to the community of Market Drayton that should anyone unfortunately be in the situation where they have to use one, a new defibrillator has been placed outside the Market Drayton Royal British Legion for the community to use," Mr Brown said.

"For my birthday party at the Royal British Legion last year we had live music which I paid for myself and I asked people to donate £5 towards the cost of the defibrillator.

"I would like to make an especially grateful mention to the Kings Arms Pub and AR Richards for their special donations towards the cost.

"Thank you to all who attended and hopefully this will put to positive use and possibly save lives of the people of our good town in the future. Many thanks again."

Club chairman Roy Blase said he was grateful for the fundraising which meant they could install the defibrillator.

Mr Blase also commented on the support the club has recently received from the community in Market Drayton, and he hopes that it will continue.

He said: "We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the businesses of Market Drayton for generously donating prizes for the extremely well attended Christmas Charity Auction which raised just over £1,600 for Hope House and Woodcroft.

"Speaking to some businesses around the town even though some were having many people cancel on them due to Covid they were still generous enough to donate so we were extremely grateful for that.