Comedian Russell Kane heading to Shropshire for two nights

Festival Drayton Centre volunteer Dave Hewitt is looking forward to Rusell Kane performing this spring

Festival Drayton Centre in Market Drayton is thrilled to welcome the comedian for two nights in February in what centre manager Robyn Edwards said is a rare move for the venue.

The comedian is best-known for his stand-up tours, panel show and chat show appearances.

His BBC Radio 4 show Evil Genius and podcast Man Baggage have both proved hits and he has appeared on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch throughout the last year.

Robyn said she was delighted to be hosting a comedian he had long wanted to bring to Shropshire.

"Tickets are selling quite well but there are still around 50 left for each show that we wanted to give it a real boost and let people know about this big event," she said.

"It is really rare for us to have an event for two nights here. That is 400 seats to fill each time which is quite a lot for us at the Festival Drayton Centre. But tickets are selling well – he is a big and well-known name so it draws people in."

Robyn added: "He is a comedian we have been trying to get to perform here for a long time. He is not coming to perform anywhere else in the local area so the fact we have been able to secure him for two night is brilliant.

"Most people who have been booking tickets online will be travelling to come here. Which is obviously brilliant. We're really pleased we were given this opportunity.

"The biggest venue Russell is visiting is the Hippodrome in Birmingham so it's great he is coming to smaller venues like ours to test his material out before bigger shows. We were thrilled to be asked and to have him coming this way."

The centre has many more shows and big names coming to perform over the next few months.

Robyn added: "In February we also have Elvis Presley in the building. The tribute act is known to be one of the best Elvis impersonators around.

"He captures the very essence of Elvis and we're really excited to have him here. Then in March we have got Dom Jolly coming to entertain us, which we are really looking forward to."