Marches Academy Trust continues to grow with Shropshire nursery

Raynor-Rose Davies, a pupil at Longlands Nursery

Longlands Nursery joined The Marches Academy Trust at the start of the year.

The move followed extensive public consultation where stakeholders were invited to comment on the plans.

The trust said it is pleased that Longlands Nursery will continue the collaboration between the schools in the trust in all aspects of learning and particularly continuing to develop creative curriculum projects.

The nursery is situated at Longlands Primary School, and leaders say it will benefit from the facilities there also.

Ms Sarah Finch, CEO of the Marches Academy Trust, said: “We believe by working together our schools are ensuring that we are developing as a strong multi academy trust based on achievement through caring.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for the trust to grow in strength and through the trust, Longlands Nursery will continue to grow and shine offering a fantastic start to education for children from aged two years."

Mrs Zillah Cope, headteacher at Longlands, added: “This is an exciting prospect for the whole school community. We can support the nursery with learning experiences and memorable moments that will stay with our children for the rest of their lives and inspire them to become life-long learners.

"We can share our knowledge to provide excellent learning opportunities and experiences for our pupils; whilst continuing our strong working relationship with our school community."

Longlands Primary School offers a varied curriculum with the uniqueness of a social farm and eco allotment area for children and young people to use in addition to sharing it with the community.