Shropshire farm hosting soil course to help farmers tackle climate change

Niels Corfield, the course leader

Fordhall Organic Farm, near Market Drayton, is one of the longest running natural organic farms in England, pioneered by late Arthur Hollins whom was recognised for his ground-breaking research into organic farming.

There is now a unique opportunity to find out more about soil health and regenerative agriculture yourself through a specialist course this February.

For over 15 years, soil scientist and regenerative agriculture advisor Niels Corfield has been working to transition agricultural systems to truly regenerative food systems.

With all the news of floods and fires and droughts occupying an ever increasingly large proportion of the news cycle these days, people may be feeling a desire to help in the fight against the climate crisis. Well one tool in the armoury is a method called regenerative agriculture.

Niels' knowledge ranges from soil health to agro-forestry, and he even helped to develop the Soilmentor app and website – simple software designed to help monitor the condition of soil and biodiversity.

He will be visiting Fordhall Farm in February to deliver his Soil Health and Regenerative Agriculture for landoworkers course, covering a whole manner of environmentally aware topics such as improving soil and pasture health, improving land drainage and water holding and working with ecosystem processes. The training even includes taking a crack at using Soilmentor yourself.

Fordhall community land initiative manager Charlotte Hollins said: “This is an exciting opportunity for anyone looking to conserve the environment for future generations.

"The climate crisis is a threat to our food systems and to us as human beings, and so regenerative agriculture is a fantastic way to encourage nature and nurture our soil in an agroecosystem.

"We are thrilled to be hosting the course here on one of England’s oldest organic farms, carrying on the legacy of my late father Arthur Hollins.

“We will keep you fed of course – some delicious fresh soup and sandwiches will be provided at lunchtime to help refuel your brains!”