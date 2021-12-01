New defibrillator unveiled

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 30/11/2021 - The Friends of Market Drayton Community Amateur Sport Centre are pleased to announce they finally have a defibrillator. The money helped raise for it was from Norman Bartley who did a bike ride (no present). The Market Drayton Town Crier Geoff Russell unveils the defib..

The equipment is fixed to the wall outside Market Drayton Community Amateur Sports Club, after fundraising efforts by the friends of the club.

The group set out to raise £1,500 for the defibrillator, but after an overwhelming response from local residents, there is enough left over to buy two more.

Potential locations to host the other two defibrillators are currently under consideration.

Andy Wilson, a member of the Friends of Market Drayton Community Amateur Sports Club, said they had been overwhelmed at the level of support for the fundraising.

Initially the group had started by using the money raised at a weekly coffee morning to go towards the project.

But those attending started to bake cakes, take fruit and veg, and add the contributions to the campaign.

There have also been charity bike ride efforts, as well as a letter sent to householders asking if they would support the initiative.

Mr Wilson said: "We are very very pleased to have achieved the aim. The fundraising and the generosity of the local public has been amazing.

"The donations came in thick and fast. The response from the general public was absolutely amazing.

"It all started with Geoff Russell the town crier, he was the main instigator and the initial thought process behind it and I have helped with the admin.

"We hold a coffee morning at the sports club every Tuesday, from 10am to 12. That was the basis we did it on, that the money raised from that would go towards it.

"Then people started baking cakes, bringing fruit and veg, and it has just kicked off from there.