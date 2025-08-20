March Through Life: Terminally ill man's walk for Prostate Cancer UK takes him through Market Drayton

The charity walk is coming through Market Drayton today (August 20) with Paul arriving roughly at around 4.30pm and he will setting back off between 9am - 9.30pm tomorrow morning. Paul welcomes anybody to join in and walk with him. The walk will be roughly 16.9 miles tomorrow from Victoria Farm Moorings, Maer Lane End of Victoria Bridge to main road end of TF9 4BH, Market Drayton to Little Onn Lane, ST20 Stafford.

Paul's challenge is due to finish on September 7 when he reaches his current home in Kent, where he has lived for the past 27 years.

By then he is expected to have scaled 27,375 ft (8,343m), just shy of the summit of Mount Everest.

Paul Dennigton (left)

Paul said: "When I was diagnosed it felt surreal as I didn't have symptoms and thought I was pretty fit and healthy.

"I did feel guilt, though, as it was my body that was the reason my family were going to have to go through this journey.

"Caught early, prostate cancer is very treatable.

"Without a screening programme in the UK we rely heavily on well informed and willing men to proactively get themselves tested.

"That is why raising awareness of risk is so important."

If you would like to help but can't attend the walk, visit: justgiving.com/page/paul-dennington-8