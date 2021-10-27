Market Drayton opticians on trend after national award shortlist

Style Optique in Market Drayton have been shortlisted for three awards for the National Optical awards. In Picture L>R: Sam Davé, Eva Davé and Zoe Witham

Style Optique, in Market Drayton, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the National Optician Awards in category ‘Fashion Practice of the Year 2021’ for the fifth consecutive year.

Also, their Dispensing Optician, Zoe Witham, has also been shortlisted as a finalist in the ‘Dispensing Optician of the Year 2021’ category.

Additionally, practice owner, Eva Davé, has been nominated as a finalist in another category ‘Optical Supplier of the Year 2021’ with her online training platform ‘The Eyewear Styling Academy’, launched for the optical trade industry in 2018.

Practice owner, optometrist and eyewear stylist, Eva Davé, said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted as finalists in two categories of the Optician Awards 2021.

"Style Optique is positioned as a leading eyewear styling boutique, offering a place for clients to discover their best selves through beautiful eyewear and eyewear styling.

"We carry exquisite, handpicked eyewear collections which are made by independent eyewear designers in the fashion capitals of the world such as Paris and Milan. As a luxury boutique that strives for excellence in fashion and style, it is fantastic to have our work recognised again by the Optician Awards again this year.”

Dispensing optician, Zoe Witham, said: “It is such an honour to have been shortlisted in the prestigious Opticians Awards – I am truly delighted.

"I’ve had such an exciting and educational journey since joining Style Optique and the team have enabled and encouraged me to develop my expertise and grow my skills as a dispensing optician. I’ve also really enjoyed my role in 2021 championing unique eyewear styles on a local and national level.”

The prestigious award ceremony will take place on the evening of Thursday, December 2 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London.

Style Optique are a small and friendly boutique that provides expert style advice with some of the most beautiful, exclusive, niche eyewear in the UK.

They were crowned winners in the category of ‘Outstanding Customer Services’ at the 20th anniversary year of the Shropshire Business Awards run by the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce in 2020. They were also shortlisted for Fashion Practice of the Year 2020, they won ‘Fashion Practice of the Year in 2019; ‘Practice of the Year’ at the Optical Success Academy Awards in 2016; and also a Shropshire Business Award in 2017 for Outstanding Customer Service. For three years 2017, 2018, 2020, they have been selected as one of the top five fashion practices nationally for their superior eyewear and styling consultations.