Miriam raises money for Macmillan as she braves the shave

Braving The Shave for charity, Miriam Emmas, at the Gingerbread Man, Market Drayton

Miriam Emmas, from Market Drayton, has known family members affected by cancer, and while her relatives have recovered, she says she is all too aware of the number of people who have lost loved ones to the disease.

The 23 year-old had her head shaved, which reached halfway down her back, on Saturday at the Whacky Warehouse where she works at The Gingerbread Man pub in Market Drayton.

She said: "It was a mix of emotions. You know that feeling when you are in the queue for a rollercoaster and it gets boring waiting for it, but then when you get to the rollercoaster you think 'oh dear'.

"I have a very breezy head now. But it's really nice and I know it's going to grow back. I've raised around £530 now but the fundraiser is still open if anyone wants to donate.

"Pretty much all of my family were there cheering me on. My little cousins helped cut the plaits off. And I am going to donate them, they will be given to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs of."

Miriam said she loves to do her hair in period styles, but said if she can empower someone who has lost their hair through shaving hers off, it would all be worth it.

“Macmillan is a cause close to my heart as some of my family have suffered from cancer,” she said. “They are all fine, it’s just nice to know Macmillan is there. I know it was a very difficult time for my family each time someone was ill.

“We didn’t specifically have any direct support from Macmillan, I know a lot of other people do and I know how difficult it is.

“We as a family have not had to deal with losses but it is still hard to watch someone go through chemotherapy or radiotherapy.”

Miriam said the money raised will serve as a big thank you to Macmillan for being there as an option and supporting others – they are always at the end of the phone, she said.

Miriam added: “I can be confident in my body for those who might not be confident in theirs.”