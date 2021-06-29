Book launch in memory of historian

David Jenkins and Sally Barclay at the launch of the U3A in Market Drayton

In 1991 David Jenkins gave a series of lectures to the local U3A group about the history and development of Market Drayton and its parish.

After his death it was decided to produce his lectures in book form to be able to be enjoyed by generations to come.

Peter Brown and Ian Picton-Robinson made some adaptations for the written form and some updating and the book is now available.

Mr Piction-Robinson said that the book - A history of Market Drayton and its Parish, covers the early history of the area, the growth of the town, religious observance, local government, education, transport and industry.

"There are many photographs of the town in years past, mostly 19 th century," he said.