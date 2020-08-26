Man admits assault charge but denies robbery offences

Brad Birch, 23, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to a man in an incident in May this year.

Birch, formerly of Red Bank Road in Market Drayton but now based in Hampshire, pleaded not guilty to several other offences including assaulting the same man with the intent to rob him, robbing £2 from another man and having a knife with a four-inch blade.

The offences are alleged to have happened in the Market Drayton area.

Birch also denied robbing an iPhone from a woman and having a bladed article, both relating to a separate incident in Market Drayton in October last year.

Birch took part in a remote hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday to enter his pleas.

Because he pleaded not guilty to offences, he will stand trial at the same court before he is sentenced for the actual bodily harm charge which he has admitted.

It has not yet been decided whether there will be separate trials for the May and the October offences.

A date has not been set for the trial but prosecutor Ms Katie Fox and Birch's representative Mr Paul Smith will attend a hearing in November to review the progress made towards holding a trial.

Birch was remanded in custody.