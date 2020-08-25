Contamination worry for Market Drayton retirement flat scheme

McCarthy & Stone hopes to build a complex for retired people on the site of derelict buildings in Stafford Street, Market Drayton.

Shropshire Council is still considering whether or not to grant planning permission, but now the Environment Agency, a consultee, has said it needs more detail on the potential for water to be polluted before deciding whether it can support the development.

A letter to the council from Graeme Irwin of the Environment Agency said: "I refer to the above application which, it would appear, we were not initially consulted [on].

"Having now reviewed the information, as submitted, we would raise concern as there is insufficient detail to demonstrate that the risk of pollution to controlled waters are understood and acceptable.

"This site is located above a principal aquifer and is considered to be sensitive as the proposed development presents potential pollutant linkages to controlled waters.

"Therefore an assessment of potential contamination found in the proposed development site, an assessment of the pollutant linkages that the development could introduce, and consideration for the risk posed by surface water drainage and foundations, will need to be undertaken.

Risk assessment

"The applicant should identify whether the site has known or suspected contamination associated with it.

"To enable us to comment in detail we would request the applicant provide a preliminary risk assessment, including a desk study, conceptual site model and initial assessment of risk, to satisfactorily demonstrate to the local planning authority that the risk to controlled waters has been fully understood and can be addressed through appropriate measures."

Meanwhile, Shropshire Council's regulatory services department said that more needs to be done to investigate a number of underground petrol tanks on the site.

A report found that up to nine underground tanks have been recorded on the site.

A statement from the council said: "The petroleum records merely confirm that tanks were filled with concrete but does not identify how many or what tanks.

"Decommissioning in this way does not remove any potential environmental risks and given the age and uncertainty as to the status of the former underground petrol tanks, regulatory services is of the opinion that all tanks should be removed from the ground to allow a sufficiently detailed investigation and risk assessment to be carried out."