Royal British Legion club to meet in Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A Royal British Legion club will host a special meeting next week for the makeup of its committee to be finalised.

Market Drayton's Royal British Legion (RBL) club will meet at the clubhouse in Church Street at 6.30pm on Friday, July 24.

The meeting is open to all club members but there will be a limit of 30 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, anyone who would like to attend should visit the club this weekend and signal their interest.

At the meeting, positions on the club committee will be approved, while new members will be formally inducted.

