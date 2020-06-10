Tributes to much-loved Shropshire veteran after death aged 88

Len Birch, who lived in Market Drayton for many years, died aged 88.

He was born in Nantwich in 1931 and his family moved to Market Drayton when Len was three years old. One of eight children, he was educated in the town.

After leaving senior school, he went to work at a bakery. In 1949 he went to carry out his national service in the Army. He completed his basic training with the Kings Shropshire Light Infantry at Copthorne Barracks in Shrewsbury, before being transferred to the Kings Yorkshire Light Infantry.

He served in the Malayan campaign of the Second World War, and years later would return to Malay to present a wreath of remembrance.

After serving for three years he was discharged from the Army, came home and married Violet, with whom he would have six children.

Len returned to baking, going on to work at Palethorpes for 28 years. He was well known in helping others gain employment there.

Active

He became a Royal British Legion (RBL) member in 1951 and served on many committees. He became an active member, especially with the Poppy Appeal and welfare, as well as organising entertainment.

Advertising

In 1993 Len became Market Drayton’s RBL Poppy Appeal organiser, a role he would embrace for almost 20 years. During that time he raised about £300,000 for the appeal with fundraising drives and activities.

He was also well known for organising the local RBL annual flower and vegetable show.

In March 2002 Len was made an honorary townsman of Market Drayton by the town council, for his services to the town's RBL and the life of the town itself.

In September 2009 Len was awarded the highest honour the Royal British Legion can bestow – The Gold Badge. When Lieutenant General Sir John Kiszely KCB MC, the then-National President of the RBL, was made aware of this intended award, he personally came to Market Drayton to give Len his award in front of his family, friends and fellow RBL members.

Advertising

Much-loved

During Len’s life he was also part of many town organisations.

He was a keen footballer and in his early days whilst being a member of the church lads brigade he played for Market Drayton Ramblers, later playing for Market Drayton Town FC. Between 1973 and 1988 he held the post of secretary for the club. Len was also past secretary and chairman of the Market Drayton Darts and Dominoes league and also played in the local snooker and billiards league.

He was also chairman of a club organising entertainment and booking star musical acts at the time, such as Billy J. Kramer & The Dakotas and many more.

Len's family said that he was a much-loved husband to his late wife Violet and brother, father, grandad, great grandad and great friend to many.

A private family internment will take place due to the coronavirus restrictions this Thursday, June 11.

A socially distanced honour guard will be provided by the local RBL, and the Last Post and Reveille will be sounded by two silver buglers.