Market Drayton 10k could return as 'virtual race'

The Market Drayton 10k was due to take place earlier this month but has been postponed like many other events.

It was due to be the second under a sponsorship deal with Müller that saw Olympic medallist Kelly Sotherton take part alongside 3,000 others last year, a record number.

Race director Tim Beckett said: "What a difference a year makes. This time last year... many runners reported on social media how they achieved personal best times and many thousands were raised for local charities, including a team from West Mercia Police who ran round in their riot suits to raise money for the Severn Hospice.

"Tickets for the 2020 race went on sale a few hours after the race finished and sold out within a record six hours. The race will go ahead but unfortunately at the moment we can't give a new date.

"We have pencilled in the end of August or early September but events after that date are still being cancelled and with the 'R' number [the virus' reproduction value] still around one then there is no chance the government and authorities will allow such an event to happen until this drops further.

"I am still getting people asking on a regular basis 'have we a new date' but though I say end of August or September I honestly unfortunately can't see this being allowed."

He said that planning for the virtual race is still in the early stages.

"Runners that have already entered the race are guaranteed they won't be out of pocket. Some races have cancelled and point blank said 'sorry, no refunds and no race', which has caused quite a stir especially with the fees being £20 or more.

"Market Drayton 10k will guarantee when the race takes place runners will still have their confirmed place but if they can't make the new date they will be offered a referral to the following year, or we will sell their place so they can have a refund.

"Unlike some races we haven't issued refunds and cancelled the entries, as with the race being so popular some people have only just managed to get an entry for the race so it would be unfair and not cost effective to cancel and refund then have to go through all the process again when the new date is agreed.

"An alternative we are seriously looking at if the race doesn't get the green light for 2020, we will look at offering a virtual race.

"This won't affect the runners' original entry as this might not appeal to everyone, so their original fee and entry will be safe but for a small nominal fee we will look at putting a virtual race on to offer a medal and even prizes.

"We will keep all the entrants updated as soon as we know more."