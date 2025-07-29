'It's like coming home!' Joule's Brewery announces opening date for refurbished Market Drayton pub

Bosses at Joule's Brewery previously announced plans to refurbish the firm's flagship Red Lion taphouse on Great Hales Street in Market Drayton.

The north Shropshire brewery's plans for its Grade II-listed venue included the relocation of the pub's kitchen and the remodelling of internal staircases, which the firm said would "elevate the Red Lion’s offering" while preserving the pub's heritage.

The newly-refurbished venue also features the company's Green Monkey tank beer, piped in directly from tanks in the brewery next door.

The changes were given the green light by planners in December, and with the work now completed the pub is set to re-open on Thursday, August 21 - with bosses at the brewery describing the re-opening as "like coming home".

The Red Lion, Market Drayton. Photo: Joule's

"When we reopened the brewery in 2010, this was the first taphouse we developed, and we’ve grown alongside it ever since," said Vicky Colclough, managing director of Joule’s Brewery.

"To be reopening it now, as we celebrate 15 years of Joule’s, feels incredibly special. We’ve hit so many milestones - new beers, new pubs, and bold new ventures - and the Red Lion has always been at the heart of that story."

While works were ongoing, the Red Lion moved temporarily into The Stag, the then-vacant next-door pub which Joule's acquired in 2023.

The Stag, which was the subject of a £1m refurbishment of its own, has been open since April, but will now become a dedicated events space for community hire.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the bar at the Red Lion - it’s a fantastic pub and I know the team are excited to be back in there too," said Chris Turner, general manager of both the Red Lion and The Stag.

"We’ve had a great time running The Stag, and now it’s all about giving something back to Market Drayton. It’s a space for the community, and I can’t wait to bring some brilliant events to life in there."

In line with the original plans for the site, the Stag will now become available to hire for "birthdays, parties, and celebrations," the firm says, with the building also set to house the Market Drayton museum on the first floor.

"The Stag has had its first outing as a pub - and what a pleasure that’s been," said Anna Brakel, development director.

"But it’s always had a different future in mind. We’re excited to see it come to life in this new way."