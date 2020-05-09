Care homes get VE Day gift with scones from Market Drayton farm

The staff at Fordhall Organic Farm donated boxes containing cream teas and pork pies, plus wartime music CDs, lavender pouches, wartime poems, blue, red and white pom poms and a host of other goodies to four nursing homes on Friday.

The gifts, which were all donated or made by staff from the farm, were enjoyed by over 150 residents and around 60 staff at Tunstall Hall, Cheswardine Hall, Woodcroft and Elmhurst nursing home as part of their VE Day celebrations.

Fordhall Community Land Initiative manager Charlotte Hollins said: “Communities showing support to each other is at the heart of Fordhall, and at times like this we all realise how important it is to work together.

"Our staff have been tremendous and have absolutely loved getting involved. We even had a generous donation of organic milk from Taylor's Organic Dairy to make the scones this week.

“We wanted to spread a little joy during these difficult times, and hope that our deliveries of goodies have made people smile.

"Care homes have been hit hard during the current crisis and we thought the residents must be feeling the pain of the isolation from their families.

"The boxes were put together with lots of love by the Fordhall team to help make the VE Day celebrations extra special, we even jammed and creamed the scones ready to make it as easy as possible for staff.

"We have all been honoured to provide them.”

Fordhall's farm shop has remained open while staff have carried on delivering pasture-fed meat, locally-grown vegetables and store cupboard essentials.

The onsite cafe, Arthur’s Farm Kitchen, has adapted to lockdown by offering Sunday lunches and cream teas to take away, as well as introducing homemade ready-meals which can be bought from the farm shop.