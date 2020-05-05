On-call Shropshire firefighter comes to the rescue of collapsed pensioner

Ross Underwood is an on-call firefighter with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and also head gardener at Hodnet Hall gardens, where the man collapsed.

The 37-year-old was on-call for emergencies on April 21 when he was alerted by a colleague to a man in his 80s who had experienced a blackout in the gardens and quickly retrieved the trauma kit from nearby Hodnet fire station.

The gentleman, who wishes to remain anonymous, had collapsed and although conscious, was experiencing dangerously low oxygen levels. After an initial assessment Ross identified the patient's medical history and didn’t hesitate to put into practice the specialist skills he’d gained during on-call training.

Ross Underwood an on-call Firefighter for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service based at Hodnet, Shropshire. Copyright 2020 © Sam Bagnall

He was able to reassure the patient, assess his oxygen levels, administer oxygen therapy, prepare the defibrillator and stabilise and monitor the patient’s condition until the ambulance arrived. The man has since been released from hospital.

Ross said: "Since joining SFRS as an on-call firefighter in 2016 I’ve gained an immense sense of personal satisfaction from being able to help people.

"It's great to do something so rewarding alongside my main career and the combination of training, teamwork and public service is hugely motivating. It can be a challenging role but I would encourage anyone who is interested to find out more."

Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton said: "As a service we are always immensely proud of all our staff. Ross has thought instinctively and gone above and beyond his normal duties.

"A large part of being an on-call firefighter is about having a sense of civic duty, a desire to protect and be part of the community in which you live.

"This situation clearly demonstrates just one of the benefits of being on-call. For the individual it means gaining new skills, becoming part of a close-knit team and making friends who you’ll stay connected to for many years to come.

"Employers can benefit too from having on-call staff as they are trained in teamworking, communication as well as a host of practical skills.

"I’d like to congratulate Ross on his efforts and also thank the individual he administered first aid to for their donation to the service."

More than 70 per cent of on-call firefighters are trained to Level 3 certificates in First Response Emergency Care, equipping them to deal with a broad range of incidents and medical conditions.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is looking for on-call firefighters over 18 – they must live or work within five minutes of a station and be available for a set number of hours each week to answer 999 calls.

Visit www.oncallfire.uk for more information.