Market Drayton blind veteran hand-making hundreds of rainbow gifts for the NHS

Clive Jones and his wife Stephanie buy the raw materials for the gifts themselves and Mr Jones has already created and sold 149 of them since starting last week.

He has raised almost £100,000 for various charities over the years and hit on the idea to put his craft skills to use supporting the NHS during the coronavirus crisis, while thanking health workers and other key staff.

He took up crafts with the help of Blind Veterans UK after losing his sight and said that it helps his post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms.

"I wanted something to do with my hands to keep my mind going," he said.

"They taught me how to do this paracord knitting. I [made them] in December 2018 for the Royal British Legion in red, white and blue.

"With the unprecedented times and the predicament we find ourselves in, I thought that I would do them in a sort of rainbow, which has become like a symbol of hope."

He makes the gifts at home at a makeshift work bench and they are then sold online. The couple offer postal, non-contact delivery as well as collection services.

Payment is taken via bank transfer or in cash.

The couple have been buying the materials themselves but Mr Jones said that the supply of paracords they are able to find has dried up and he may have to stop if they are not refreshed.

To learn more, donate paracords or order a gift, call 07854 800286, email dragoneye67@sky.com or visit the Facebook page.