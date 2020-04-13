Advertising
Fire crews called to early-hours tree blaze near Market Drayton
Fire crews were called to an incident near Market Drayton involving a tree and hedgerow on fire outside a house.
The fire was discovered by a passing police patrol outside a house on Newport Road, Hinstock, in the early hours of Monday morning.
Firefighters from Market Drayton were called at around 1.10am and were at the scene until around 3am.
The fire involved wood, a hallow tree and 22 metres of undergrowth.
Crews used one hose-reel jet and cutting tools, including an electric saw, to get rid of the damaged wood and tree.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.