Fire crews called to early-hours tree blaze near Market Drayton

By Charlotte Bentley | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Fire crews were called to an incident near Market Drayton involving a tree and hedgerow on fire outside a house.

Crews cutting the burnt tree. Picture: @SFRS_MDrayton

The fire was discovered by a passing police patrol outside a house on Newport Road, Hinstock, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Firefighters from Market Drayton were called at around 1.10am and were at the scene until around 3am.

The fire involved wood, a hallow tree and 22 metres of undergrowth.

Crews used one hose-reel jet and cutting tools, including an electric saw, to get rid of the damaged wood and tree.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

