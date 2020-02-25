Swap shop event in Market Drayton

It will go ahead at the Parish Rooms in Church Street from 10.30am on Saturday, February 29.

Organiser Carol Corney said: "Please come along and bring any number of items, in good condition, that you would like to swap for something that appeals to you, again any number.

"There will be children's toys and books, general household items, clothing, DVDs et cetera.

"Everyone will be most welcome and we hope that you will enjoy a cup of tea/coffee and biscuits, and will bring all your family with you.

"We look forward to seeing you."