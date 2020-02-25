Menu

Advertising

Swap shop event in Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | North Shropshire entertainment | Published:

The regular Market Drayton swap shop will return this weekend with books, clothes, toys and more up for grabs.

It will go ahead at the Parish Rooms in Church Street from 10.30am on Saturday, February 29.

Organiser Carol Corney said: "Please come along and bring any number of items, in good condition, that you would like to swap for something that appeals to you, again any number.

"There will be children's toys and books, general household items, clothing, DVDs et cetera.

"Everyone will be most welcome and we hope that you will enjoy a cup of tea/coffee and biscuits, and will bring all your family with you.

"We look forward to seeing you."

North Shropshire entertainment Entertainment Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News